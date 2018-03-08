Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and BEML Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 March 2018.
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd tumbled 7.12% to Rs 125.95 at 14:52 IST. The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd crashed 7.01% to Rs 89.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Adani Transmission Ltd lost 6.62% to Rs 167.95.
The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65575 shares in the past one month.
Adani Power Ltd fell 5.62% to Rs 26.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
BEML Ltd pared 5.33% to Rs 1134.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56928 shares in the past one month.
