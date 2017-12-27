Sakuma Exports to conduct board meeting

On 29 December 2017

will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 29 December 2017, to consider and approve the matter relating to amendment in main object clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company by addition of new clause relating to manufacture of commodities by acquiring any undertaking and assets as a going concern by purchase or on lease.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)