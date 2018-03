On conversion of warrants

Media has allotted 14690000 equity shares of Re 1 at an issue price of Rs 5 per share on conversion of warrants.

Consequent to the allotment of these shares, the paid up equity capital of the company has increased to Rs 17.76 crore comprising of 177610840 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)