Sanghi Industries spurts after broker initiates coverage

rose 7.54% to Rs 136.85 at 11:41 on after a domestic brokerage reportedly initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 157.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 54.75 points, or 0.16% to 34,065.36.

On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 97,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 139.95 so far during the day, which is also a record high for the counter. The stock had hit a low of Rs 135.30 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 47.25 on 27 December 2016.

The brokerage reportedly stated that (SIL) is one of the lowest cost producers due to its quality limestone, locational advantage and strong integration across the SIL's strength lies in its access to 1b tonne of quality marine limestone reserves. SIL is a strong candidate for a re-rating, led by expected increase in its capacity over the next 30 months and anticipated scale benefits led by diversification into new higher-priced markets, the brokerage added.

Net profit of rose 28.3% to Rs 10.92 crore on 0.8% decline in net sales to Rs 205.59 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

deals in the production and distribution of under the brand name "Sanghi Cement".

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)