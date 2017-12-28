Sanwaria Consumer to launch 10 new products in January

Under brand name 'Sanwaria'

Sanwaria Consumer announced that the Company is going to formally launch 10 new products under the brand Name of 'Sanwaria' on coming 05 January 2018, which will increase its product range from 25 to 35. All new products namely Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Mustered Oil , Sunflower Oil, Khandsari (Brown) Sugar, Sumin seeds Powder (Jeera), Powder (Haldi), seeds Powder (Dhania), Red chilli Powder (Lal Mirch), Tea will be available in market through distributors & retailers & on our exclusive 'Sanwaria consumer Shoppy'.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)