Satin Creditcare recovers on bargain hunting

rose 1.63% to Rs 437 at 11:53 on BSE, with the stock recovering on bargain hunting after recent slide.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 105.73 points or 0.31% at 33,917.99. The Small-Cap index advanced 1.12%, outperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 5,839 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 31,144 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 444 and a low of Rs 431.35 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 487.80 on 27 December 2017 and a record low of Rs 243.55 on 12 June 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 2 January 2018, gaining 4.31 % compared with the Sensex's 2.98% rise. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, advancing 39.68% as against the Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had, however, underperformed the market over the past one year, surging 26.21% as against the Sensex's 27.14% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 44.69 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shares of had fallen 8.68% in the preceding four trading sessions to settle at Rs 430 yesterday, 2 January 2018, from its closing of Rs 470.90 on 27 December 2017.

On a consolidated basis, Satin Creditcare Network's net profit fell 57.3% to Rs 11.27 crore on 19.3% growth in total income to Rs 253.73 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is one of the leading microfinance companies with a strong presence in

