TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

MoU Signed between Department of Defence Production and BEL
Business Standard

SBI inches up after insurance arm files DRHP for IPO

Capital Market 

State Bank of India rose 0.29% to Rs 293.65 at 9:41 IST on BSE after the state-run bank said its insurance arm has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator Sebi for an initial public offer.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 17 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 194.52 points or 0.61% at 31,880.26.

On the BSE, 94,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.26 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 294.55 and a low of Rs 291.30 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 315 on 19 May 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 222.15 on 22 July 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 17 July 2017, advancing 2.43% compared with the Sensex's 3.28% rise. The stock had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter, gaining 1.09% as against the Sensex's 9.05% rise. The scrip had, however, outperformed the market over the past one year, surging 26.48% as against the Sensex's 15.23% rise.

The large-cap state-run bank has equity capital of Rs 863.21 crore. Face value per share is Rs 1.

State Bank of India announced that its subsidiary, SBI Life Insurance Company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Sebi for an initial public offer of up to 12 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing up to 12% of its paid up equity share capital for cash, through an offer for sale (OFS) by State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif S.A of up to 8 crore equity shares (representing 8% of the paid up share capital) and up to 4 crore equity shares (representing 4% of the paid up share capital), respectively.

The offer includes a proposed reservation of up to 1.20 crore equity shares for State Bank shareholders and a reservation of up to 20 lakh equity shares for eligible employees as part of the offer.

State Ban of India's net profit surged 122.7% to Rs 2814.82 crore on 7.8% growth in total income to Rs 57720.07 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Government of India held 57.07% stake in State Bank of India (as on 12 June 2017).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements