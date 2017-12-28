SBI will be watched after board OKs fund raising

of (SBI) announced that the central board at a meeting held on 27 December 2017 accorded approval to raise additional tier 1 capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in dollars and/or in rupees to the tune of Rs 8000 crore from domestic/international market including ( denominated) till 31 March 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

United of said it raised Rs 100 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on a private placement basis. The has concluded issuance and allotment of 1,000 units of 11% unsecured, subordinated, fully paid-up, non-convertible, listed, Basel III compliant, perpetual debt instruments in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 100 crore on private placement basis, the said in a regulatory filing. United said the money raised will be included as additional tier-1 capital. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) entered into an agreement with the Government of NCT of to set up state-of-the-art automated driving test centres across 12 locations in the city. A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed between the Department of Transport, NCT of and MSIL. As per the MoA, MSIL will set up automated driving test centres comprising scientifically laid driving test tracks, advanced high definition cameras and an integrated IT system, as approved by the The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Star Cement, alongwith its subsidiary Meghalaya, received Rs 158.82 crore towards capital investment subsidy claims from the and this amount has been utilized towards repayment of loans. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Developers announced that global investment firm has committed Rs 193 crore in Kolte-PatiI I-Ven Townships (Pune), a joint venture of and Kolte-PatiI I-Ven Townships is developing Life Republic, a 383-acre township located in Pune's IT hub, Hinjewadi. KPIT will utilise the funds from this investment to attain financial closure at R1 sector of Life Republic, meeting working capital requirements and reducing cost of outstanding debt attributable to the development. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)