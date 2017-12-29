Scheme to promote increase in milk production

In order to complement and supplement the efforts made by the States to promote milk production Government of India is implementing following schemes in the last three years:
(i) Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)
a) National Programme for Bovine Breeding
b) Indigenous Breeds
c) National Mission on Bovine Productivity
(ii) National Dairy Plan-I
(iii) Breed Improvement Institutes
a) Central cattle Breeding Farms
b) Central Herd Registration Scheme
c) Central Frozen Semen Production & Training Institute
Measures undertaken by Government of India to develop indigenous breeds in a focused and scientific manner to enhance production of milk are as under:
(i) Rashtriya Gokul Mission has been initiated with the aim of development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds thereby enhancing milk production and productivity through: (i) induction of high genetic merit bulls for semen production, (ii) field performance recording, (iii) strengthening of bulls mother farms, (iv) setting up of Gokul Grams, (v) generating awareness among farmers for rearing of indigenous breeds (vi) training of technical & non technical manpower; (vii) establishment of breeders societies; (viii) induction of high genetic merit bulls for natural service etc.
(ii) National Dairy Plan-I has focus on development and conservation of 6 indigenous breeds of cattle (Gir, Sahiwal, Rathi, Kankrej, Tharparkar and Hariana) and 6 buffalo breeds ( Murrah, Mehsani, Jaffarabadi, Nili Ravi, Pandharpuri and Banni) through implementation of progeny testing and pedigree selection programme.
(iii) Central Cattle Breeding Farms: seven central cattle breeding farms have been established for production and supply of high genetic merit bulls of indigenous breeds (Tharparkar & Red Sindhi cattle breeds and Murrah and Surti buffalo breeds).
(iv) Central Herd Registration Scheme (CHRS): under the CHRS four units have been established for identification and propagation of indigenous bovine breeds (Gir, Kankrej, Hariana & Ongole cattle breeds and Murrah, Mehsani, Jaffarabadi and Surti).
(v) Central Frozen Semen Production and Training institute is undertaking production and supply of semen doses of high genetic merit bulls of indigenous breeds (Red Sindhi, Tharparkar and Murrah buffalo).
