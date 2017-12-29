Scheme to promote increase in milk production

In order to complement and supplement the efforts made by the States to promote milk production is implementing following schemes in the last three years:

(i) Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)

a) National Programme for Bovine Breeding

b) Indigenous Breeds

c)

(ii) National Dairy Plan-I

(iii) Breed Improvement Institutes

a) Central Breeding Farms

b) Central Herd Registration Scheme

c) Central Frozen Semen Production &

Measures undertaken by to develop indigenous breeds in a focused and scientific manner to enhance production of milk are as under:

(i) has been initiated with the aim of development and conservation of indigenous bovine breeds thereby enhancing milk production and productivity through: (i) induction of high genetic merit bulls for semen production, (ii) field performance recording, (iii) strengthening of bulls mother farms, (iv) setting up of Gokul Grams, (v) generating awareness among farmers for rearing of indigenous breeds (vi) training of technical & non technical manpower; (vii) establishment of breeders societies; (viii) induction of high genetic merit bulls for natural service etc.

(ii) National Dairy Plan-I has focus on development and conservation of 6 indigenous breeds of (Gir, Sahiwal, Rathi, Kankrej, Tharparkar and Hariana) and 6 buffalo breeds ( Murrah, Mehsani, Jaffarabadi, Nili Ravi, Pandharpuri and Banni) through implementation of progeny testing and pedigree selection programme.

(iii) Central Breeding Farms: seven central breeding farms have been established for production and supply of high genetic merit bulls of indigenous breeds (Tharparkar & breeds and Murrah and Surti buffalo breeds).

(iv) Central Herd Registration Scheme (CHRS): under the CHRS four units have been established for identification and propagation of indigenous bovine breeds (Gir, Kankrej, Hariana & Ongole breeds and Murrah, Mehsani, Jaffarabadi and Surti).

(v) Central Frozen Semen Production and is undertaking production and supply of semen doses of high genetic merit bulls of indigenous breeds (Red Sindhi, Tharparkar and Murrah buffalo).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)