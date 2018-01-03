Secretary (DADF) directs procurement of all Milk being produced by Milk farmers in flush season

Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, & Farmers Welfare taken a meeting on 21st December, 2017, all the country's major cooperatives such as Gujarat (AMUL), Karnataka (Nandini), Bihar (Sudha), Haryana (Vita), Punjab (Verka), Uttar Pradesh (PCDF-Parag) were directed to ensure that the being brought by farmers to the cooperative dairies should be purchased without discrimination. Already, the procurement by the cooperatives during November 2017 has recorded an increase of 20.4% in procurement as compared to the last year. The Procurement Price of during November 2017 is also higher by 4.7% when compared to last year. The stock of Skimmed Powder (SMP) is at 1,16, due to higher conversion and expected to be upto 2,00, by the end of March 2018. Domestic price of Skimmed Powder (SMP) and Ghee is higher by about 9% and 19% respectively during November'2017 when compared to last year.

(ADF) directed that a target of 255 MMT of Production by 2022 has been set by the Department so as to double the farmers' in line with achieving the Prime Minister's vision of doubling the farmers' The total share of procurement by cooperatives is to be increased from existing 10% to 20% of production by 2022. This will ensure better returns to dairy farmers. The States and Cooperatives are to prepare their plans accordingly. Rs.10,881 crore of financial assistance is being provided under (DIDF) to Federations/Unions for the purpose.

Further, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries has issued an advisory on 15.12.2017 to States to include in the Mid-day Meal Scheme, Anganwadi Scheme etc. and Public Distribution were requested to consider inclusion of in the PDS system. was requested to include in the like Anganwadi Scheme. This will increase the consumption of and subsequently better returns to dairy farmers even in flush season as well.

The cooperatives have also been advised to set a target 2% share in the World Trade by 2020. (NDDB) will prepare an action plan in coordination with the States to achieve the export target.

