Secretary (DADF) directs procurement of all Milk being produced by Milk farmers in flush season

Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare taken a meeting on 21st December, 2017, all the country's major cooperatives such as Gujarat (AMUL), Karnataka (Nandini), Bihar (Sudha), Haryana (Vita), Punjab (Verka), Uttar Pradesh (PCDF-Parag) were directed to ensure that the milk being brought by farmers to the cooperative dairies should be purchased without discrimination. Already, the milk procurement by the cooperatives during November 2017 has recorded an increase of 20.4% in milk procurement as compared to the last year. The Procurement Price of milk during November 2017 is also higher by 4.7% when compared to last year. The stock of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) is at 1,16,946 MT due to higher conversion and expected to be upto 2,00,000 MT by the end of March 2018. Domestic price of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) and Ghee is higher by about 9% and 19% respectively during November'2017 when compared to last year.
Secretary (ADF) directed that a target of 255 MMT of Milk Production by 2022 has been set by the Department so as to double the farmers' income in line with achieving the Prime Minister's vision of doubling the farmers' income. The total share of milk procurement by cooperatives is to be increased from existing 10% to 20% of milk production by 2022. This will ensure better returns to dairy farmers. The States and Cooperatives are to prepare their plans accordingly. Rs.10,881 crore of financial assistance is being provided under Dairy Processing Infrastructure Fund (DIDF) to Milk Federations/Unions for the purpose.
Further, Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries has issued an advisory on 15.12.2017 to States to include milk in the Mid-day Meal Scheme, Anganwadi Scheme etc. Department of Food and Public Distribution were requested to consider inclusion of milk in the PDS system. Ministry of Women and Child Development was requested to include milk in the Nutrition Mission like Anganwadi Scheme. This will increase the consumption of milk and subsequently better returns to dairy farmers even in flush season as well.
The cooperatives have also been advised to set a target 2% share in the World Trade by 2020. National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will prepare an action plan in coordination with the States to achieve the export target.
