Sejal Glass reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2017 quarter

Sales rise 172.83% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against net loss of Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales rose 172.83% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2017Sep. 2016% Var.Sales2.510.92 173 OPM %-7.17-179.35 -PBDT1.04-3.04 LP PBT0.22-3.94 LP NP0.22-3.94 LP

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:39 IST

