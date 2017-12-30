Sejal Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2017 quarter

-
Sales rise 172.83% to Rs 2.51 croreNet profit of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against net loss of Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales rose 172.83% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2017Sep. 2016% Var.Sales2.510.92 173 OPM %-6.77-178.26 -PBDT1.04-3.04 LP PBT0.22-3.94 LP NP0.22-3.94 LP
