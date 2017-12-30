Sejal Glass reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the September 2017 quarter

Sales rise 172.83% to Rs 2.51 crore

Net profit of reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against net loss of Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales rose 172.83% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016.2.510.92-6.77-178.261.04-3.040.22-3.940.22-3.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)