Sensex, Nifty pare gains after scaling record high

A bout of volatility was seen as the key benchmark indices were trading on a flat note after alternately moving above and below the flat line in morning trade. At 10:21 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 10.80 points or 0.03% at 33,951.10. The 50 index was up 0.55 points or 0.01% at 10,493.55. Realty stocks gained. of telecom and telecom tower infrastructure providers saw mixed trend.

Domestic stocks edged higher in early trade as trading resumed after a long weekend. The scaled record high above the psychological 34,000 mark at onset of the day's trading session. The also hit record high above the 10,500 mark in early trade.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap index rose 0.37%. The Small-Cap index gained 0.48%. Both these indices outperformed the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,441 rose and 831 fell. A total of 123 were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed in trading thinned by year-end holidays as several regional markets re-opened after the break. Hong Kong, and markets remain closed today, 26 December 2017. In Japan, the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes but excludes volatile fresh food prices, rose 0.9% in November from a year earlier, government data showed today, 26 December 2017. The pace of price growth was just ahead of October's 0.8%. US markets remained shut yesterday, 25 December 2017 on account of

Back home, realty stocks gained. Sobha (up 2.26%), (up 2.73%), (up 0.22%), Estate (up 1.18%), (up 1.17%), (up 4.68%), HDIL (up 0.78%), (up 1.45%) and (up 0.8%) edged higher. Unitech (down 1.84%) edged lower.

of telecom and telecom tower infrastructure providers saw mixed trend. (up 4.41%), (up 0.21%) and MTNL (up 0.41%) edged higher. (down 0.25%) and (down 0.34%) edged lower.

rose 5.27% after the company announced that it has received orders for supply of 124 K MTs pipes. said that with the addition of these orders, the company has current order book of 1198 K MTs valued at Rs 7400 crore. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 22 December 2017.

