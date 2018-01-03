Sensex, Nifty recover from fresh intraday low

Key benchmark indices firmed up once again in mid-afternoon trade after hitting fresh intraday low in afternoon trade. At 14:21 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 54.69 points or 0.16% at 33,866.95. The 50 index was up 23.75 points or 0.23% at 10,465.95.

Indices managed to hover in positive terrain as positive global cues boosted sentiment. Key indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Further gains were capped as profit booking emerged at higher levels in mid-morning trade.

The rose 186.11 points, or 0.55% at the day's high of 33,998.37 in morning trade, its highest level since 1 January 2018. The index rose 15.42 points, or 0.05% at the day's low of 33,827.68 in afternoon trade. The rose 61.40 points, or 0.59% at the day's high of 10,503.60 in morning trade. The index rose 12.45 points, or 0.12% at the day's low of 10,454.65 in afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap index was up 0.67%. The Small-Cap index was up 1.02%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were more than two gainers against every loser on 1,948 shares rose and 867 shares fell. A total of 104 shares were unchanged.

Auto stocks were mixed. (down 1.19%), (down 1.06%), (down 0.91%) and (down 0.91%), edged lower. (up 0.15%), (up 0.37%), Escorts (up 0.46%), (up 0.78%) and (up 1.30%), edged higher.

Most capital goods shares were trading higher. (up 7.21%), GE Power (up 1.84%), (up 1.46%), (up 1.43%), (up 1.32%), (up 1.27%), (up 0.64%), (up 0.41%), GE T&D (up 0.29%), (up 0.28%), Bharat Heavy Electricals (up 0.26%) and (up 0.25%), edged higher. (down 0.06%), and Engineering (down 0.25%), (down 0.32%), (down 0.44%), (down 1.31%) and BEML (down 3.76%), edged lower.

Engineering and construction (L&T) was up 1.67%.

(India) gained 1.95% after the company announced that its joint venture company commenced manufacturing of closed-circuit televisions and recorders. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 2 January 2018.

AIL Dixon Technologies, a joint venture company of (India), commenced manufacturing of closed-circuit televisions (CCTV) and recorders (DVR) on 2 January, 2018. The products will be manufactured at company's situated at Tirupati, The company had entered into joint venture agreement on 8 May 2017 with Aditya Infotech and AIL Shares of the company had made debut on the bourses on 18 September 2017.

Overseas, most European shares were trading higher as investors reacted to a string of robust economic data. Asian shares were mixed. Japanese market was shut.

US stocks jumped overnight, with indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The Index gained 1.5%.

