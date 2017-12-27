Sensex provisionally settles below 34,000

Stocks suffered modest losses in volatile trade as the key benchmark indices reversed intraday gains in late trade. The barometer index, the Sensex, fell 98.80 points or 0.29% at 33,911.81, as per the provisional closing data. The 50 fell 40.75 points or 0.39% at 10,490.75, as per the provisional closing data. The provisionally settled below the psychological 34,000 mark after trading above that level for most part of the day.

A divergent trend was seen on the bourses in early trade as the barometer index, the Sensex, traded with small gains while the 50 traded with marginal losses. The and the Nifty, both, scaled record high in morning trade after extending initial gains. Indices traded with small gains later during the session. Indices witnessed selling pressure in late trade.

The gained 127.36 points or 0.37% at the day's high of 34,137.97 in morning trade, its record high. The fell 171.10 points or 0.5% at the day's low of 33,839.51 in late trade, its lowest level since 22 December 2017. The gained 20.90 points or 0.2% at the day's high of 10,552.40 in morning trade, its record high. The fell 62.25 points or 0.59% at the day's low of 10,469.25 in late trade, its lowest level since 22 December 2017.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap provisionally fell 0.19%, outperforming the The Small-Cap provisionally fell 0.33%, underperforming the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive in late trade. On the BSE, 1,535 shares fell and 1,211 shares rose. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

The total turnover on amounted to Rs 7062.13 crore, higher than turnover of Rs 4331.94 crore registered during the previous trading session.

Industries rose 6.89% to Rs 577.70 after the company said that US drug regulator has accepted a new drug application for OTX-101, used in treating dry eye disease. The announcement was made before trading hours today, 27 December 2017.

Industries announced that the (USFDA) has accepted a new drug application (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) 0.09%, a novel nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A 0.09% in a clear, is now under review for approval by the USFDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma's dry eye candidate.

Post the US FDA approval, will be commercialized in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, based in Princeton, Sun Ophthalmics, founded in 2015, currently markets BromSite (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.075% to eye care practitioners across US.

is being evaluated for the It is a patented, novel, proprietary nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A, 0.09%. It is a clear, preservative-free,

Capital goods stocks saw mixed trend. Bharat (down 0.38%), (down 0.7%), (down 1.15%), (down 0.8%) and (down 1.04%) declined.

shed 0.87% to Rs 1,258.60. The construction arm of Larsen &Toubro has won orders worth Rs 1125 crore across various segments. The Metallurgical & Material Handling has bagged orders worth Rs 710 crore in the metallurgical sector, in the area of product and add-on jobs. Other businesses of Construction have received orders worth Rs 415 crore. The announcement was made during market hours today, 27 December 2017.

Overseas, European stocks were trading higher amid light trade across markets worldwide due to the holiday period. European markets were closed yesterday, 26 December 2017 in observance of Most Asian markets gained with and copper prices rocketing to multi-year highs in an uplifting sign for global growth and inflation.

In economic data, China's industrial-profit growth slowed sharply in November, due to slower growth in prices for industrial goods and higher production costs. China's industrial profits in November rose 14.9% compared with the same period a year ago, decelerating from a 25.1% increase in October, the said today, 27 December 2017.

US stocks closed lower in light volume trade yesterday, 26 December 2017 as shares of tumbled, offsetting gains in as prices hit their highest in more than two years.

