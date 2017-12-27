Sensex provisionally settles below 34,000

Stocks suffered modest losses in volatile trade as the key benchmark indices reversed intraday gains in late trade. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 98.80 points or 0.29% at 33,911.81, as per the provisional closing data. The Nifty 50 index fell 40.75 points or 0.39% at 10,490.75, as per the provisional closing data. The Sensex provisionally settled below the psychological 34,000 mark after trading above that level for most part of the day.
A divergent trend was seen on the bourses in early trade as the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, traded with small gains while the Nifty 50 index traded with marginal losses. The Sensex and the Nifty, both, scaled record high in morning trade after extending initial gains. Indices traded with small gains later during the session. Indices witnessed selling pressure in late trade.
The Sensex gained 127.36 points or 0.37% at the day's high of 34,137.97 in morning trade, its record high. The index fell 171.10 points or 0.5% at the day's low of 33,839.51 in late trade, its lowest level since 22 December 2017. The Nifty gained 20.90 points or 0.2% at the day's high of 10,552.40 in morning trade, its record high. The index fell 62.25 points or 0.59% at the day's low of 10,469.25 in late trade, its lowest level since 22 December 2017.
Among secondary indices, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index provisionally fell 0.19%, outperforming the Sensex. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index provisionally fell 0.33%, underperforming the Sensex.
The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive in late trade. On the BSE, 1,535 shares fell and 1,211 shares rose. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.
The total turnover on BSE amounted to Rs 7062.13 crore, higher than turnover of Rs 4331.94 crore registered during the previous trading session.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 6.89% to Rs 577.70 after the company said that US drug regulator has accepted a new drug application for OTX-101, used in treating dry eye disease. The announcement was made before trading hours today, 27 December 2017.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted a new drug application (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) 0.09%, a novel nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A 0.09% in a clear, preservative-free aqueous solution. OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the USFDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma's dry eye candidate.
Post the US FDA approval, OTX-101 will be commercialized in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, based in Princeton, New Jersey. Sun Ophthalmics, founded in 2015, currently markets BromSite (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.075% to eye care practitioners across US.
OTX-101 is being evaluated for the treatment of dry eye disease. It is a patented, novel, proprietary nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A, 0.09%. It is a clear, preservative-free, aqueous solution.
Capital goods stocks saw mixed trend. Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel) (down 0.38%), ABB India (down 0.7%), Bharat Electronics (down 1.15%), Thermax (down 0.8%) and Siemens (down 1.04%) declined.
L&T shed 0.87% to Rs 1,258.60. The construction arm of Larsen &Toubro has won orders worth Rs 1125 crore across various business segments. The Metallurgical & Material Handling Business has bagged orders worth Rs 710 crore in the metallurgical sector, in the area of product business and add-on jobs. Other businesses of L&T Construction have received orders worth Rs 415 crore. The announcement was made during market hours today, 27 December 2017.
Overseas, European stocks were trading higher amid light trade across markets worldwide due to the holiday period. European markets were closed yesterday, 26 December 2017 in observance of Boxing Day. Most Asian markets gained with oil and copper prices rocketing to multi-year highs in an uplifting sign for global growth and inflation.
In economic data, China's industrial-profit growth slowed sharply in November, due to slower growth in prices for industrial goods and higher production costs. China's industrial profits in November rose 14.9% compared with the same period a year ago, decelerating from a 25.1% increase in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said today, 27 December 2017.
US stocks closed lower in light volume trade yesterday, 26 December 2017 as shares of Apple tumbled, offsetting gains in energy stocks as oil prices hit their highest in more than two years.
