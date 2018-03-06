Sensex slips into negative terrain

Key benchmark indices slipped into the negative terrain in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:17 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex was down 48.36 points or 0.14% at 33,698.42. The was up 1.85 points or 0.02% at 10,360.70. The Sensex was hovering below the 34,000 level. Capital goods and pharma stocks witnessed a mixed trend.

Key indices opened the session on a stronger footing on firm global cues. Later, indices trimmed gains and traded with small gains till afternoon trade. Indices slipped into negative terrain in mid-afternoon trade.

Global stocks gained as worries about a potential trade war waned in the aftermath of US Donald Trump's tariff announcement on and aluminum.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap advanced 0.37%.

The Small-Cap fell 0.12%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, turned negative from positive. On the BSE, 1,405 shares declined and 1,160 shares advanced. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Capital goods stocks were mixed. BEML (down 5.28%), (down 1%), (down 0.42%) and (down 0.22%) declined. (up 1.23%), (up 0.68%), (up 0.15%) and (up 0.27%) gained.

Pharma stocks also witnessed a mixed trend. (up 2.36%), (up 1.32%), (up 1.29%) and (up 0.48%) edged higher. (down 1.23%), (down 1.07%), Lupin (down 1.04%) and (down 0.03%) declined.

Meanwhile, the second day of the second half of the Budget session of Parliament was also washed out today, 6 March 2018 as opposition parties stormed the Well to protest for different demands. While the and the Trinamool want debate on the (PNB) scam, the AIADMK is protesting over the Cauvery issue. The wants the Constitution amended to skirt the 50% ceiling for reservation in jobs and education, while the wants special status for

Overseas, European and Asian stocks advanced, tracking gains in the US in the last session as concerns over a potential trade war faded.

US stocks rose yesterday, 5 March 2018, erasing earlier losses, as worries about a potential trade war waned. Last weekend, US had announced tariffs on and aluminum that sparked fears of a trade war.

