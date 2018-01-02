Shares may decline

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could fall 39.50 points at the opening bell.

Overseas, most Asian were trading higher. Market in is closed for holiday. US markets was shut yesterday, 1 January 2018, on account of

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought worth a net Rs 325.91 crore yesterday, 1 January 2018, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold worth a net Rs 1300.31 crore yesterday, 1 January 2018, as per provisional data.

Among corporate news, announced that the company and its subsidiaries achieved 93% of targeted production at 54.63 million tonnes in December 2017. The company achieved 99% of targeted offtake at 53.44 million tonnes in December 2017. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 01 January 2017.

announced that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 4 January 2018, to consider a proposal for fund raising through a preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or such other route as the board of directors may determine to be in the best interests of the company. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 01 January 2017.

(India) commissioned India's second largest rooftop solar at its at Pata, The 5.76 MWp solar plant is spread over the roofs of warehouses covering a total roof area of 65,000 square meters. With an expected PLF of around 15% annually over 79 Lakh KWh of is targeted to be generated for captive use of India's largest gas based petrochemicals plant. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 01 January 2017.

Key benchmark indices posted modest losses yesterday, 1 January 2018, led by slide in index pivotal Reliance Industries, and Bank. The barometer index, the BSE Sensex, lost 244.08 points or 0.72% to settle at 33,812.75. The 50 index lost 95.15 points or 0.9% to settle at 10,435.55. The Sensex settled at its lowest level in over 1-1/2 weeks and below the psychological 34,000 level. The hit two-week closing low.

