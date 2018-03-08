JUST IN
Key indices advance in early trade
Shares of Kanco Tea & Industries get listed

Capital Market 

In 'X' Group

The equity shares of Kanco Tea & Industries (Scrip Code: 541005) are listed effective 08 March 2018 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'X' Group Securities.

