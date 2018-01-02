Shares open higher on positive Asian cues

Key benchmark indices were trading trading higher in early trade, tracking positive cues from other Asian stocks. At 9:17 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 147.12 points or 0.44% at 33,959.87. The 50 index was up 58.40 points or 0.56% at 10,493.95.

Among secondary barometers,the Mid-Cap index was up 0.49%. The Small-Cap index was up 0.60%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were almost four gainers against every loser on 1,064 rose and 271 fell. A total of 33 were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian were trading higher. Market in is closed for holiday. US markets was shut yesterday, 1 January 2018, on account of

was down 1.67%. The company said that the board of directors of the company will meet on 4 January 2018 to consider a proposal for fund raising through a preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or such other route as the board may deem fit. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

was up 0.56%. The company said that on provisional basis, the company and its subsidiary companies achieved production of 93% of targeted production at 54.63 million tonnes in December 2017. The company reported offtake at 99% of targeted offtake at 53.44 million tonnes in December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

was up 4.15%. The company said that Group has concluded an Rs 327 crore order from a public-sector company based in for its upcoming The order is for a BTG (boiler-turbine-generator) package on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis for their co-generation plant of 130 megawatts capacity. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

was up 2.72%. The company said that as a part of fulfilling its commitment towards the green initiatives of Government of India, the company has crossed a significant milestone by commissioning its 130 megawatts solar power project at pooling substation, block-14, Neyveli on 1 January 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

SRF was up 0.57%. The company said that the first phase of third multipurpose plant at SRF's in Dahej, has been commissioned and capitalized on 31 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Separately, company has commissioned and capitalised on 31st December, 2017 chloromethanes plant at SRF's in Dahej, with a capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

was down 0.79%. The company's total motorcycle sales rose 17% to 66,968 units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

PVR was up 0.19%. The company opened 3 screens multiplex at VVIP style mall in Ghaziabad on 31 December 2017. This multiplex is equipped with 4K projection system, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and 7.1 digital dolby surround sound in all auditoriums. With this launch, PVR now operates the largest with 603 screens at 132 properties in 51 cities. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

SML was up 0.34%. The company's sales fell 4.6% to 974 units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

was up 3.02%. The company registered a sales growth of 39% to 2.56 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)