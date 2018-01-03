Shares turn range bound

Key benchmark indices were hovering in a narrow range in early afternoon trade. At 12:21 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 106.64 points or 0.32% at 33,918.90. The 50 index was up 39.40 points or 0.38% at 10,481.60.

Positive cues from other Asian stocks boosted sentiment in domestic market. Key indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in morning trade. Further gains were capped as profit booking emerged at higher levels in mid-morning trade. Key benchmarks were range bound in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the Mid-Cap index was up 0.77%. The Small-Cap index was up 1.14%. Both these indices outperformed the

The broad market depicted strength. There were more than two gainers against every loser on 1,939 rose and 740 fell. A total of 97 were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian were mixed. Japanese market was shut. US stocks jumped overnight, with major indexes rallying to record levels in a broad rally. The rose 0.4%. The 500 rose 0.8%. The Index gained 1.5%.

Back home, pharmaceutical were mixed. (up 2.63%), (up 2.29%), (up 0.96%), Lupin (up 0.90%), (up 0.38%), (up 0.27%), (up 0.18%) and (up 0.07%), edged higher. Cadila Healthcare (down 0.04%), (down 0.17%), (down 0.18%), (down 0.36%), (down 0.57%) and (down 2.46%), edged lower.

Most cement rose. ACC (up 1.17%), (up 0.82%) and (up 0.99%), edged higher.

was down 0.04%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)