Business Standard

Sharon Bio-Medicine intimates of approval of resolution plan by NCLT

Capital Market 

On 08 March 2018

Sharon Bio-Medicine announced that the Resolution Plan submitted by Peter Beck and Partners has been approved by National Company Law Tribunal vide order dated 08 March 2018.

First Published: Fri, March 09 2018. 09:48 IST

