Shipping Corporation of India sells vessel MT A K Azad

On 01 January 2018

Shipping Corporation of India has sold its vessel 'M.T. A K Azad' for futher trading on 'as is where is' basis.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 13:48 IST

