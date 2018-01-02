Shivam Autotech provides monthly sales update

-
ALSO READShivam Autotech reports 28% higher sales performance Shivam Autotech achieves 22% growth in sales performance Shivam Autotech to convene board meeting Shivam Autotech standalone net profit declines 16.81% in the June 2017 quarter Shivam Autotech standalone net profit rises 494.74% in the September 2017 quarter
-
Achieves sales growth of 35% in December 2017Shivam Autotech announced that it has achieved approx. 35% increase in sales in the month of December 2017 compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year and approx. 18% increase in sales for the third quarter ended December 2017 compared to corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU