Shivam Autotech provides monthly sales update

Achieves sales growth of 35% in December 2017

Shivam Autotech announced that it has achieved approx. 35% increase in sales in the month of December 2017 compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year and approx. 18% increase in sales for the third quarter ended December 2017 compared to corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 13:16 IST

