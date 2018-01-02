Shivam Autotech provides monthly sales update

Achieves sales growth of 35% in December 2017

Autotech announced that it has achieved approx. 35% increase in sales in the month of December 2017 compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year and approx. 18% increase in sales for the third quarter ended December 2017 compared to corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

