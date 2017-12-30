Shoppers Stop to terminate JV for 'Timezone'

Signs SPA for sale of 2.52 crore equity shares of TimezoneShoppers Stop announced that a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA), has been executed by and between the Company (Seller 1) and Louisiana Investment & Finance (Seller 2) for sale of 2,52,42,946 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each of Timezone Entertainment (Timezone) to Timezone West Asia (Purchaser) on the terms and conditions as contained in the SPA.
On fulfillment of the terms and condition of the SPA, the joint venture agreement executed in respect of 'Timezone' shall stand terminated.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU