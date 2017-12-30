Shoppers Stop to terminate JV for 'Timezone'

for sale of 2.52 crore equity of Timezone

announced that a Purchase Agreement (SPA), has been executed by and between the Company (Seller 1) and Investment & Finance (Seller 2) for sale of 2,52,42,946 Equity of 10 each of Timezone Entertainment (Timezone) to Timezone (Purchaser) on the terms and conditions as contained in the SPA.

On fulfillment of the terms and condition of the SPA, the joint venture agreement executed in respect of 'Timezone' shall stand terminated.

