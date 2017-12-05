Shree Pushkar gains on capacity expansion

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers was up 2.84% to Rs 278.90 at 9:28 on after the company said an additional dye capacity of 3,000 MTA has been added to its plant.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 59.88 points or 0.18% at 32,809.84. The S&P Small-Cap index fell 0.59%, underperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 5,898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 46,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 281.55 and a low of Rs 274.90 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 295 on 29 November 2017 and a 52-week low of Rs 155.95 on 22 December 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 4 December 2017, advancing 6.12% compared with the Sensex's 2.42% fall. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, gaining 19.52% as against the Sensex's 3.68% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year, advancing 60.66% as against the Sensex's 25.31% rise.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 30.22 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers announced that an additional capacity of 3,000 MTA of the dyes plant has been created at its unit no. III at B-97, MIDC Lote Parshuram and the plant has commenced trial runs by end November 2017.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers' net profit rose 15.9% to Rs 7 crore on 23.6% growth in net sales to Rs 77.57 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers is involved in manufacture of high quality range of chemicals.

