Shreyas Shipping jumps after signing MoA for two vessels

& Logistics rose 3.40% to Rs 447 at 9:30 on after the company said it signed memorandum of association for acquiring one multipurpose vessel and one container vessel.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 September 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 151.28 points, or 0.48% to 31,433.76.

On the BSE, 7,566 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 7,478 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 465.30 and a low of Rs 444.40 so far during the day.

& Logistics said it signed two memorandum of agreement (MoA) for acquisition of one multipurpose vessel of about 650 teus and one container vessel of 4200 teus respectively. The delivery of both the vessels are expected by mid October 2017.

Net profit of & Logistics rose 293.6% to Rs 19.17 crore on 38.5% rise in net sales to Rs 117.86 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

& Logistics, the Indian flagged vessel owning unit of Transworld Group, is a pioneer and market leader in domestic coastal container shipping covering all main ports and container terminals on the Indian coast.

