-
-
The stock is quoting at Rs 1393.9, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up 46.39% in last one year as compared to a 16.17% jump in NIFTY and a 25.17% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1393.9, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE.
The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 10393.25. The Sensex is at 33807.96, up 0.18%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has gained around 5.18% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10337.55, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.99 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1396.1, up 1.81% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up 46.39% in last one year as compared to a 16.17% jump in NIFTY and a 25.17% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 19.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 17.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
