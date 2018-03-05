JUST IN
Shriram Transport Finance Company update on issue of Rupee Denominated Bonds

Under MTN programme

Shriram Transport Finance Company has on 05 March 2018 signed the pricing supplement for issuance of Rupee Denominated Bonds (Fixed Rate Notes) for aggregate nominal amount of Rs 320 crore under Rs 5000 crore Medium Term Notes Programme.

The Debt Issuance Committee will consider issue of Fixed Rate Notes on or after 12 March 2018.

First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 19:35 IST

