Six stocks drop ex-dividend

Six stocks fell 0.14% to 1.52% at 9:39 on on turning ex-dividend today, 14 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was down 34.42 points or 0.11% at 32,002.96.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals fell 1.52% to Rs 2,543.65 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 14 July 2017, for dividend of Rs 30 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 1.16% based on the closing price of Rs 2,582.95 on yesterday, 13 July 2017.

GIC Housing Finance lost 0.95% to Rs 555 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 14 July 2017, for dividend of Rs 5 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 0.89% based on the closing price of Rs 560.35 on yesterday, 13 July 2017.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals fell 0.8% to Rs 418 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 14 July 2017, for dividend of Rs 5 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 1.19% based on the closing price of Rs 421.35 on yesterday, 13 July 2017.

HDFC lost 0.66% to Rs 1,645.40 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 14 July 2017, for final dividend of Rs 15 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 0.91% based on the closing price of Rs 1,656.30 on yesterday, 13 July 2017.

VIP Industries fell 0.19% to Rs 186.35 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 14 July 2017, for final dividend of Rs 1.60 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 0.86% based on the closing price of Rs 186.70 on yesterday, 13 July 2017.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services fell 0.14% to Rs 367.50 as the stock turned ex-dividend today, 14 July 2017, for dividend of Rs 2.40 per share for the year ended 31 March 2017. Before turning ex-dividend, the stock offered a dividend yield of 0.65% based on the closing price of Rs 368 on yesterday, 13 July 2017.

