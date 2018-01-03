SJVN proposes buyback of equity shares

-
ALSO READChina's SPIC to participate in Brazil dam auctions -source Two drown in Pykara dam CWC sign MoU with IIT Roorkee and MNNIT Allahabad to support capacity building in dam safety areas under dam rehabilitation and improvement project Many dams in Karna not full despite heavy torrential rains CWC joins hands with NITs for rehabilitation, safety of dams
-
Board to consider proposal on 08 January 2018SJVN announced plans for buyback of equity shares of the Company. The Board will consider the proposal on 08 January 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU