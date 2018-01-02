SORIL Holdings & Ventures allots 3.50 crore convertible warrants

On 02 January 2018SORIL Holdings & Ventures has allotted an aggregate of 3,50,00,000 (Three Crores Fifty Lacs) Warrants, convertible into an equivalent number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each of the Company, at an exercise price of Rs. 132/- (including a premium of Rs. 130/-) per equity share to the Promoter Group entities, namely, Powerscreen Media (87,50,000 warrants), Calleis Real Estate (87,50,000 warrants), Calleis Constructions (87,50,000 warrants) and Calleis Properties (87,50,000 warrants).
