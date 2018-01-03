Sports related CSR expenditure increase to Rs 80.05 crores in FY 2015-16

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 commenced with effect from financial year 2014-15. The total expenditure reported by the companies on sports related activities as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure for the years 2014-15 and 2015-16, as per the filings made on MCA21 registry upto 31.03.2017, is Rs. 53.34 crore and Rs. 133.39 crore respectively, out of which, amounts of Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 108 lakhs were reported as spent in the eight North-East states for the years 2014-15 & 2015 -16 respectively.

