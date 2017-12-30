JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Patel Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 26.05 crore in the September 2017 quarter
Business Standard

Sree Sakthi Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the September 2017 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 90.07% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of Sree Sakthi Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against net loss of Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales declined 90.07% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2017Sep. 2016% Var.Sales0.292.92 -90 OPM %-106.90-61.99 -PBDT-0.88-3.32 73 PBT-1.00-4.14 76 NP-1.00-4.14 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements