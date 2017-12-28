Star Cement jumps on receiving capital investment subsidy

rose 5.91% to Rs 136.10 at 9:49 on after the company said it received Rs 158.82 crore as capital investment subsidy from the central

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 27 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 20.38 points, or 0.06% to 33,932.19.

On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 26,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 142.75 so far during the day, which is also a record high for the counter. The stock had hit a low of Rs 135.75 so far during the day. The stock hit a record low of Rs 102 on 9 October 2017.

Star Cement, alongwith its subsidiary Meghalaya, received Rs 158.82 crore towards capital investment subsidy claims from the central This amount has been utilized towards repayment of loans.

On a consolidated basis, Star Cement's net profit surged 865.44% to Rs 26.26 crore on 9.94% decline in net sales to Rs 281 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is the largest in

