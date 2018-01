Steel Strips Wheels achieves 8% growth in total wheel rim sales

In December 2017

has clocked growth of 8% achieving total wheel rim sales of 10.98 lakh in December 2017 compared to 10.18 lakhs in December 2016. The volumes of truck segment helped post healthy revenue growth for the company. In terms of value, the Company posted 44% growth in gross turnover at Rs 158.73 crore and a growth of 29% in net turnover at Rs 127.32 crore in December 2017 over December 2016.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)