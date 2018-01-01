Steps taken to control rise in prices of vegetables

-
Government of India has made enabling provision allowing States to impose stock limit on onions. States were advised to take necessary and corrective measures by way of licensing, imposition of stock limits and movement restrictions. They were also requested to hold periodical meetings with traders, farmers, retailers and consumer associations at State and District levels to impress upon them the need to desist from unfair and illegal trade practices and profiteering. Government has also requested States to initiate action against unscrupulous traders and hoarders of onion under Essential Commodities Act.
