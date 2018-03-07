Stock-split proposal boosts Lumax Auto Tech

Lumax Technologies rose 1.47% to Rs 886 at 09:28 IST on after the company scheduled a board meeting on 23 March 2018 to consider stock-split of equity shares.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 6 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 72.89 points or 0.22% at 33,244.31. The Small-Cap index was down 100.65 points or 0.57% to 17,551.67.

On the BSE, 869 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 1,479 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had hit a high of Rs 903.80 and a low of Rs 886 so far during the day. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 931.85 on 14 February 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 423.65 on 10 March 2017.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 13.63 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

On a consolidated basis, Lumax Technologies' net profit surged 160.77% to Rs 14.89 crore on 25.94% growth in net sales to Rs 277.22 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

Lumax Technologies manufactures catering to the two, three and four-wheeler segments.

