Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2017 quarter

Sales decline 4.38% to Rs 52.67 crore

Net profit of rose 14.71% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.34% to Rs 25.60 crore in the year ended December 2017 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous year ended December 2016. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 210.08 crore in the year ended December 2017 as against Rs 188.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2016.

