Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 14.71% in the December 2017 quarter

Sales decline 4.38% to Rs 52.67 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries rose 14.71% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.
Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2017 as against Rs 55.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2016.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.34% to Rs 25.60 crore in the year ended December 2017 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous year ended December 2016. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 210.08 crore in the year ended December 2017 as against Rs 188.51 crore during the previous year ended December 2016.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Dec. 2017Dec. 2016% Var.Sales52.6755.08 -4 210.08188.51 11 OPM %17.6214.92 -19.7618.81 - PBDT10.059.00 12 45.2339.10 16 PBT8.377.68 9 39.2533.97 16 NP5.464.76 15 25.6022.39 14
