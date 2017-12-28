Subros gets revision in credit ratings

From ICRASubros announced that ICRA has revised the credit ratings in respect of bank limits and NCDs availed by the Company -
Bank limits (Rs 379.57 crore) - ICRA A+; Positive (Ratings reaffirmed; Outlook revised)
NCD (Rs 150 crore) - ICRA A+; Positive (Ratings reaffirmed; Outlook revised)
Commercial Paper (Rs 120 crore) - ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed)
