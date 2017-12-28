JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sanghi Industries rises over 11% in two sessions
Business Standard

Subros gets revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From ICRA

Subros announced that ICRA has revised the credit ratings in respect of bank limits and NCDs availed by the Company -

Bank limits (Rs 379.57 crore) - ICRA A+; Positive (Ratings reaffirmed; Outlook revised)

NCD (Rs 150 crore) - ICRA A+; Positive (Ratings reaffirmed; Outlook revised)

Commercial Paper (Rs 120 crore) - ICRA A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 15:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements