Sugar stocks gain as Govt scraps export duty

stocks advanced at 10:38 IST on BSE after the government yesterday, 20 March 2018, scrapped the 20% export duty on in a bid to lift its domestic price.

Meanwhile, the was up 325.32 points or 0.99% at 33,322.08.

KCP & Industries (up 4.31%), Dwarikesh Industries (up 1.44%), EID-Parry (India) (up 1.55%), Mills (up 2.45%), (up 2.52%), (up 2.24%), (up 1.45%) and Bajaj Hindusthan (up 0.79%) gained. was flat at Rs 15.50.

Government on 20 March 2018 scrapped the 20% export duty on in a bid to boost overseas sales of the commodity and lift its domestic price. The country is facing surplus production of the sweetener. Industry bodies Indian Mills Association (ISMA) has revised India's 2017-18 production estimate to 29.5 million tonnes from its second advance estimate of 26.1 million tonnes.

Last month, the government doubled import duty on to 100% to keep a check on falling prices. marketing year runs from October to September.

