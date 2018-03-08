Sugar stocks turn bitter

Shares of 11 firms were down by 0.66% to 7.82% at 11:18 IST on BSE, extending yesterday's slide after ISMA projected record output in current year.

Mills (down 7.82%), Dwarikesh Industries (down 6.14%), (down 6.29%), (down 6.25%), Hindusthan (down 4.03%), (down 7.64%), (down 6.17%), (down 5.79%), (India) (down 1.33%), (down 3.21%) and (down 0.66%) edged lower.

The BSE Sensex was up 84.08 points, or 0.25% at 33,117.17.

Increased production outlook in is likely to add to the concerns on excess global supplies and could pull downwards the prices of raw

In a press released issued on 7 March 2018, Mills Association (ISMA) said that production of 295 lakh tonne in the current season will be 45 lakh tonne higher than the 250 lakh tonne of estimated domestic consumption.

A part of this needs to be exported in the next 6 to 7 months within this season itself, to reduce the burden of surplus in the country, ISMA said. The season runs from October to September.

Considering that 479 mills are still crushing and also taking into the account higher yields reported from and Karnataka, the apex industry body revised its estimates for the current season to 295 lakh tonne of The production upto 28 February 2018 was 230.5 lakh tonne.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)