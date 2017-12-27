Sun Pharma announces USFDA acceptance of NDA for OTX-101

-
OTX-101 is being evaluated for treatment of dry eye diseaseSun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that the US FDA has accepted a New Drug Application (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for OTX-101 (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) 0.09%, a novel nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A 0.09% in a clear, preservative-free aqueous solution. OTX-101 is now under review for approval by the US FDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma's dry eye candidate.
Post the US FDA approval, OTX-101 will be commercialized in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, based in Princeton, New Jersey. Sun Ophthalmics, founded in 2015, currently markets BromSite (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.075% to eye care practitioners across US.
