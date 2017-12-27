Sun Pharma gains after USFDA accepts new drug application

Industries rose 3.44% to Rs 559.05 at 9:41 on after the company said that US drug regulator has accepted a new drug application for OTX-101, used in treating

The announcement was made before trading hours today, 27 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 72.85 points, or 0.21% to 34,083.46.

On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 2.30 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 559.30 and a low of Rs 543.15 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 728.45 on 14 March 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 433.15 on 14 August 2017.

Industries announced that the (USFDA) has accepted a new drug application (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for (cyclosporine A, ophthalmic solution) 0.09%, a novel nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A 0.09% in a clear, is now under review for approval by the USFDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma's dry eye candidate.

Post the US FDA approval, will be commercialized in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, based in Princeton, Sun Ophthalmics, founded in 2015, currently markets BromSite ( ophthalmic solution) 0.075% to eye care practitioners across US.

is being evaluated for the treatment of It is a patented, novel, proprietary nanomicellar formulation of cyclosporine A, 0.09%. It is a clear, preservative-free,

On a consolidated basis, Industries' net profit fell 59.5% to Rs 1001.79 crore on 15% decline in net sales to Rs 6590.06 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

Industries is the world's fourth largest specialty generic company and India's top company.

