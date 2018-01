On 27 December 2017

announced that the National Company Law Tribunal Bench on 27 December 2017 has sanctioned the Scheme of Arrangement Demerger Between ('STL 'or Demerged Company') and ('ATL 'or '). The copy of order is awaited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)