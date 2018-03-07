Survey to assess number of self-employed persons under PMMY

-
ALSO READ53k casual jobs lost in Jan-Mar,overall employment up by 1.85L India is world's economic hope, says Naidu Uniform Labour Code will be a landmark initiative: J K govt Sexually assaulted Oxfam employee 'constructively dismissed': Report Rs. 1100 crores relief to workers through conciliation efforts: Chief Labour Commissioner
-
In order to assess employment generation including self-employed under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Ministry of Labour & Employment has taken a decision to institute a Survey for this purpose.
Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment has already been entrusted with this Survey work.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU