Suzlon commissions first Operational Offshore Met Station in Arabian Sea

along with associates commissioned their first Operational Station in the is actively working on wind technology and has initiated techno-commercial feasibility study. Suzlon along with its associates, under the guidance from (NIOT) Chennai and approvals through National Institute of Wind (NIWE) Chennai, have installed their first Operational LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) based wind measurement station in the Arabian Sea, south west of in Kutch, The station is expected to collect data for a period of two years.

The wind data collection platform is installed at about 16 kms from the shore in the territorial waters of under the control of the Maritime Board (GMB) at a water depth of about 11meters (w.r.t Chart Datum), where the tidal range is 4meters (m). The support platform is at a height of about 14m above water level. Maritime Board (GMB) has provided the project with valuable insights about sea properties during various seasons, navigation routes apart from administrative permissions and facilitation.

The unmanned station will be powered by solar and will be remotely monitored for maintenance needs. Engineers will visit the site for general inspection periodically and cater to the servicing needs in case of a breakdown. Additionally, an onshore mast of 150m has also been installed for validation / correlation purposes.

