Suzlon Energy gets energized after commissioning offshore met station

gained 1.23% to Rs 14.79 at 11:00 on after Group along with associates commissioned their first operational offshore station in the

The announcement was made during market hours today, 26 December 2017.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was down 17.66 points, or 0.05% to 33,922.64. The Mid-Cap index was up 84.36 points, or 0.48% to 17,658.14, outperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 16.69 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 50.14 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 14.88 and a low of Rs 14.65 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 22.25 on 22 May 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 12.80 on 16 November 2017.

The stock has gained 9.96% in five sessions to its ruling price, from a close of Rs 13.45 on 18 December 2017.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 1063.95 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

group is actively working on offshore wind technology and has initiated techno-commercial feasibility study. along with its associates, under the guidance from (NIOT) Chennai and approvals through National Institute of Wind (NIWE) Chennai, have installed their first (Light Detection And Ranging) based wind measurement station in the Arabian Sea, south west of in Kutch, The station is expected to collect data for a period of two years.

The offshore wind data collection platform is installed at about 16 kilometers from the shore in the territorial waters of under the control of the Maritime Board (GMB) at a water depth of about 11 meters, where the tidal range is 4 meters. The support platform is at a height of about 14m above water level. Maritime Board (GMB) has provided the project with valuable insights about sea properties during various seasons, navigation routes apart from administrative permissions and facilitation.

The unmanned station will be powered by solar and will be remotely monitored for maintenance needs. Engineers will visit the site for general inspection periodically and cater to the servicing needs in case of a breakdown. Additionally, an onshore mast of 150m has also been installed for validation/correlation purposes.

On a consolidated basis, Energy's net profit fell 72.1% to Rs 68.1 crore on 56.6% decline in net sales to Rs 1187.02 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

The Group is one of the leading renewable solutions providers in the world with an international presence.

