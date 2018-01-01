Swagtam Trading & Services director resigns

-
ALSO READSwagtam Trading & Services schedules board meeting Swagtam Trading & Services to announce Quarterly Result Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the September 2017 quarter Swagtam Trading & Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2017 quarter Aaswa Trading & Exports director resigns
-
With effect from 01 January 2018Swagtam Trading & Services announced the resignation of Deepak Sharma from post of Director with effect from 01 January 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU