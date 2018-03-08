Swaraj Tractors introduces new tractor series - Swaraj 963FE

-
Ranging from 60 HP to 75 HPSwaraj Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group launched an all new tractor platform in the high power category, ranging from 60 HP to 75 HP tractors. Tractors based on this platform will be introduced over a period of time, beginning with the launch of the Swaraj 963FE.
The Swaraj 963FE will be available across Swaraj's wide network of 875 dealers, at a starting price of Rs 7.40 lakh ex-showroom.
