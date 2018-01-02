JUST IN
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness incorporates subsidiary - PWG Fitness

Capital Market 

In Srilanka

Talwalkars Better Value Fitness has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - PWG Fitness in Srilanka.

